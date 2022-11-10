State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

