State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,256 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nordson worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Nordson stock opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.