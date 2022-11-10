Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

