State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

About Eastman Chemical

EMN stock opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.09.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

