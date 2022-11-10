Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPM stock opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $380.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

