M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,998 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,500,000 after buying an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,978,000 after buying an additional 121,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

