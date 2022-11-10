M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,291 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 101.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,186,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,367,511 shares in the company, valued at $190,253,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

