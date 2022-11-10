M&T Bank Corp Has $1.12 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome Company Profile

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.19. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

