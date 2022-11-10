Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $21,188,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KEX stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

