M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,227 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 22.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.90) to GBX 120 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 120 ($1.38) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

