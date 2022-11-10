M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband Profile

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

