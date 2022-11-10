Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 555.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 60,684.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $15,679,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $485,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $13,023,223 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $112.50 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

