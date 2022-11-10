American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stake Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

AMH stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

