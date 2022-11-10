Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

