Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Price Performance

Textron Dividend Announcement

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

