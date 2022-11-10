M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 243,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

