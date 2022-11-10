M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,678 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

