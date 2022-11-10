Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 97,433 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $94.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -851.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

