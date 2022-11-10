Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 664,860 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,839,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.