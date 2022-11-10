Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 2,251 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 418.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

