M&T Bank Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.28. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

