Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $26,425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

