LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $7,900,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 204.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCII. MKM Partners reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.66%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.