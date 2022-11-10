M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 107.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.1% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $390,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

