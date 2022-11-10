Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

