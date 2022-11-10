Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Acushnet by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $57.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

