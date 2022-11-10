M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.47 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.42 and its 200 day moving average is $399.83. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

