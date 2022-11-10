M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $413.47 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.42 and its 200 day moving average is $399.83. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
