Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,017 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 25.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

