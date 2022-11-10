Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 483.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Belden were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Belden by 855.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 48,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 69.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.32. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $78.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

