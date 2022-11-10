Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 268 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.