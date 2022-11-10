Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,615,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

