Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,626 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $262.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.83. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.