Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 5,841 VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Price Performance

VNET opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Further Reading

