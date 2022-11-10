Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a 21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.