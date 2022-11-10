Royal Bank of Canada Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $12.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 13.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 6.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Clarivate by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

