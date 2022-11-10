Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $36,000 Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

