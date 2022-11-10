Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

BVS stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 562.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 98,302 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 114.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 96,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Bioventus by 27.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

