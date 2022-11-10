DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DD opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after buying an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

