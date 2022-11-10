Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 357.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $547,546.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

