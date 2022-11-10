539 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after buying an additional 2,169,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after buying an additional 1,482,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after buying an additional 1,199,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

