Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after acquiring an additional 262,334 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after buying an additional 228,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,373,000 after buying an additional 146,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141,078 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $178.32 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

