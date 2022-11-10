Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 211,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $6,987,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

ORCL stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

