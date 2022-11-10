LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of LSB Industries worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

