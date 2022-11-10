Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 187,312 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,312 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares in the company, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 363,496 shares of company stock worth $7,554,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

