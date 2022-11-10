Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 187,312 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,312 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.67.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.