Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,608 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $626.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRTEA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

