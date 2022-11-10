Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 78,923 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,923 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PagerDuty by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

PagerDuty Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of PD stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $1,266,348. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.