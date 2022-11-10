12,750 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $116.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

