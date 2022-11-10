Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $816,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock worth $18,057,990 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

MPWR opened at $343.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.