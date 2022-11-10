Scotia Capital Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) by 418.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,856 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valens were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valens by 44.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,753,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 537,470 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLNS. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The Valens Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The Valens Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand.

