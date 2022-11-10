Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $102.17 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

